Patna High Court District Judge 2020 Prelims Results Released at patnahighcourt.gov.in; Check Here

The Patna High Court has declared the results of the preliminary examination to the posts of District Judge (DJ) on the website http://patnahighcourt.gov.in/. A total of 177 candidates have been shortlisted for the District Judge (Entry Level), direct from Bar Mains Exam 2020. Over 4,100 candidates were issued the exam admit card, of which only 2,726 candidates appeared for the test. The mains exam will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021

The Patna High Court District Judge 2020 candidates can check the results by taking the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website http://patnahighcourt.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a section titled ‘Recruitment'.Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Find the option titled ‘Result of the Preliminary Test held on 17.01.2021 (Sunday) under the District Judge (Entry Level), Direct from Bar Exam-2020’ and click on it

Step 4: The result file will open. Check if your roll number is among the ones who have qualified for the mains exam of Patna High Court District Judge 2020.

You can also check the Patna High Court District Judge 2020 prelims exams results directly by clicking here.

There are 12 vacancies for the unreserved (UR) category, 127 candidates under the category will be appearing for the mains exam. The cut off marks for UR category was 174, and 146 for female applicants.

For the three vacancies in the backward classes (BC) category, 30 candidates have qualified for the mains exams with the cut off marks being 131. Four candidates under the SC category for six vacancies will be appearing, while 16 candidates in EBC category against 6 vacancies will be giving the mains exam

The Patna High Court District Judge 2020 prelims exams was held on January 17, 2021.