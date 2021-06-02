Patna University Admission 2021: Class 12 marks to be considered for selection, no entrance exam

For the first time, the Patna University (PU) will grant admission to the students in vocational undergraduate (UG) courses on the basis of their intermediate (Class 12) scores. This year, the varsity will not be holding entrance examinations for admitting students in the new academic session 2021-22.

Usually, PU holds entrance examinations for vocational courses but this year it will be cancelled due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The University is considering to hold interviews during the admission process for the new academic session.

This decision was taken in the meeting of the Academic Council (AC) on Monday (May 31, 2021). The meeting was held online and it was presided over by vice-chancellor Prof Girish Kumar Chaudhary.

Regarding the enrolment process of the students, Chaudhary said that the decision not to conduct the entrance examination has been taken only due to the current situation.

Vice-chancellor said that the decision has been unanimously passed in the meeting and it will now be presented in the Syndicate meeting on June 2. After passing from there, it will be sent to the Raj Bhawan for getting the governor’s approval. The enrolment process will be started as soon as permission is received from there.

In 2020, over 42,000 candidates had appeared in the entrance examination conducted by the PU for various undergraduate courses.

According to officials, the admission process for postgraduate (PG) courses will remain unchanged. Students will be granted admission in PG courses for the academic session 2021-22 on the basis of marks obtained by them in their previous degree examinations.

According to Bihar’s health department bulletin issued on June 1, there are 14,250 active COVID-19 cases in the state including 1,174 new cases. The death toll is 5,222 and the number of discharged persons is 6,88,462.

Meanwhile, AC has also passed a resolution to change the nomenclature of a few courses including BA in Computer Application, BSc in Computer Application.

