Patna University Not to Conduct Interviews for Admission to Vocational Courses

Patna University is making changes to the ordinance and regulation of some vocational courses at graduation and post-graduation levels. The administration is initiating the changes to the Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) course. According to new rules, the interview process of vocational courses will be abolished. However, the written examination will be conducted by the university. The committee responsible for making changes has made the rules and sent them to Professor SR Padmadev, the Dean cum Principal of Science College, for final revision.

According to university officials, admission to vocational courses will be done on the basis of marks in the written examination conducted by the university. The structure and syllabus of the courses will remain the same. After implementing the changes in the regulation of the BCA course, it will be made applicable to other vocational courses, officials said.

The three-year vocational courses running in different colleges of Patna University are — functional English, BCA, BBA, Biotechnology, mass communications, environmental science, social work, and gemology. Vocational Courses are designed and structured in such a way that they equip students with practical skills for various professions. These courses are aimed at making students job-ready.

Over 20,000 applications for admission to undergraduate courses in regular and self-finance (vocational) courses have been received by the university. According to the university, 34,580 students had initially registered for UG. But only 20,855 successfully filled and paid the application fee for the academic year 2021-22. The last date to apply was August 31.

Patna University will not hold entrance examinations for regular courses this time. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in their class 12 examination.

The University is yet to announce details for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses. It is expected that the university will release the schedule for PG courses this month.

