Pawan Hans Ltd is Hiring Trainee Technician, Honorarium of Rs 16500. Details

Pawan Hans Limited, the helicopter service provider company, has announced the recruitment for the post of trainee technician. The last date for application is September 30. According to the issued notification, there are a total of 28 vacancies for trainee technicians.

The application forms can be downloaded by visiting the official website of Pawan Hans Limited at pawanhans.co.in. Selected candidates will also get an honorarium Rs 16,500 per month.

Pawan Hans Ltd recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Technician Total Vacancy – 28 Posts

B-1 (A & C) – 18 Posts

B-2 (Avionics) – 10 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates with diplomas in either Mechanic, Aeronautical, Electricals, Electronics and Communication, or Instrumentation Engineering can apply for the recruitment process. The maximum age limit is 28 years.

The candidates applying for the posts are required to send their application forms to postal address - The Deputy General Manager (HR&A), Pawan Hans Limited, Juhu Aerodrome, SV Road, Vile Parle, (West), Mumbai - 400 056

While sending the application forms, candidates need to write “Application for Trainee Technician” over the envelope.

