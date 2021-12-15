Paytm Launches EdTech Platform 'Wealth Academy' to Train Traders, Investors

India’s leading online payments ecosystem Paytm launched its educational and training services under the banner ‘Paytm Wealth Academy’. Through the educational platform, Paytm will offer courses and webinars on trading and financial concepts. The courses will be curated as per the need of each individual, claims Paytm.

Courses will range for different users. For example, the academy has a course called ‘DIY - Create your own portfolio’ for beginners while for those familar with the process, there are courses on investing styles. To get best suited course, candidates wil have to take small assessment quiz. Courses are available across different verticals of stock investing, and technical analysis. Some of the available coures include, ‘Introduction to Derivatives’, ‘Option Greeks’, ‘Directional Options Strategies’.

At the end of each course, users will have to take a comprehensive assessment which will test all concepts within the course. An exclusive certification will be offered to users who pass this test. The courses will be combination of video, audio, and textual content. Each course also has checkpoints that let users start their learning from an appropriate stage.

Apart from the courses, the platform also offers webinars by experts with rich experience not just in the finance domain but also in mentoring and training traders. To ensure accessibility, a real impact for the masses, the webinars will be offered in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, and several other regional languages making these learning options available to users across India.

All courses are available in the form of one-year subscription plan costing Rs 1200. One-year subscription of all webinars and courses together is available at Rs 4500. Users can also choose to attend individual webinars at the cost of Rs 500 or Rs 1000. Additionally, users will get a ine-week free trial for all courses as soon as they are onboarded. Initially, Paytm Wealth Academy will be available to select users followed by a complete rollout.

“Over the past couple of years, India has seen an increase in stock market participation. There are many new users who are keen to learn and understand financial concepts. A lot of educational content on this topic has come up in recent times, but there is a lack of a structured platform that focuses on helping traders gain applicable knowledge in formats they are familiar with. Paytm Wealth Academy bridges this gap by offering personalized learning options for every type of investor and trader, regardless of where they are in their trading journey," said Paytm in an official statement.

Varun Sridhar, CEO of Paytm Money said, “The platform will give our trading community access to educational content and specialized knowledge previously available only to institutional investors and traders. The platform will help users build a strong understanding of financial markets, especially F&O and intraday traders. Such users are likely to be better traders and stay longer in the market.”

