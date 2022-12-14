Pennsylvania University, Anant National University Offers Certificate Programme in Entrepreneurship, Innovation

Anant National University, in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, delivered the ‘Global Education Entrepreneurship & Innovation certificate programme’, an immersive week-long boot camp that brings critical lessons from Penn GSE’s ground-breaking work in education innovation.

The Global Education Entrepreneurship and Innovation certificate programme provides critical knowledge, skills, and tools to seed, accelerate, and scale entrepreneurial practice in education. The first cohort had 14 participants and the programme was delivered by the UPenn senior faculty in person at the AnantU campus.

The course has been designed especially for education industry leaders, school leadership teams, entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, policymakers or anyone interested in addressing critical issues in education through innovation. The programme creates a pathway for seeding, accelerating and scaling entrepreneurial practice in education.

The programme also offered access to an exclusive network of Global Education leaders & trained participants in addressing real-world problems in areas such as navigating the education investment landscape and finding a product-market fit. The immersive week-long programme combined customised in-person and real-time virtual sessions paired with online asynchronous modules using UPenn’s lean start-up curriculum, design thinking, and project-based learning.

Meanwhile, in another news, Anant National University’s, Anant School of Climate Action has become the only academic institute from India to be a part of the COP27 climate negotiations, being held at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Dr. Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, AnantU, addressed the participants of the workshop ‘Tackling climate change: remedial measures for SMEs, sustainable infrastructure and land governance’ through a video message at COP 27.

The 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference was held from 6th November until 18th November 2022. The goal of COP27 is to acquire partnerships and boost the implementation of emission targets undertaken by various countries globally.

