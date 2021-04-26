Periyar University Launches Online Platform to Offer Full-Time UG, PG Degrees

Periyar University, Salem, Tamil Nadu will now be offering full-time degree programmes for undergraduate and postgraduate levels in online mode. The university is ranked among the top 100 institutes in India as per the NIRF Ranking and as per the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, universities in the top 100 categories can offer full-time online courses with multiple entry and exit options.

Periyar is offering MBA, MSc (Maths), MA (English), MA (History), M.Com, BA (English), and B.Com via www.periyaedu.in. Classes will be a mix of live learning supplemented with course content, study guides, practice tests, discussion forums, recorded tutorials, and gamified modules. Learners will be allowed to appear for remote proctored exams from anywhere through periyaredu.in.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University, Prof Dr. P. Kolandaivel, said “We are delighted to announce the launch of Online Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes via our e-learning platform periyaredu.in. For us, this is the beginning of a glorious new chapter in the renowned lineage and history of this illustrious institution. These online degrees will offer aspirants an engaging, classroom-like learning with personalized support to ensure their learning and career development."

The launch of periyaredu.in will open the gates for higher Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Higher Education which currently stands at 27.4 per cent, claims the varsity.

