PGCIL Recruitment Though GATE 2021: Apply for 40 Posts, Salary upto Rs 1,80,000

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited 26th batch of executive trainees for electrical, electronics, and civil trade through GATE 2021. Those who have qualified GATE 2021 exam are eligible to apply for the same. The application process started on March 25 and will conclude on April 15. The online application for PGCIL Executive Trainee recruitment 2021 can be submitted on its official website www.powergridindia.com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 40 posts in the organization. The details of the vacancies are mentioned below:

Those who have passed full-time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in the relevant trade from any recognized University/ Institute with at least 70 per cent marks are eligible to apply. Those who will be writing their final year/semester exam this year can also apply.

Candidates must have qualified GATE 2021 in the relevant trade for which they want to apply.

Applicants must not exceed 28 years as of December 31. Relaxation in age and marks of the qualifying examination will be given to reserved category candidates as per the government norms. There is no age bar for those who are already a part of PGCIL and are giving the departmental exam. They are also given a relaxation of 20% marks in the qualifying examination.

Applicants will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the corresponding paper of GATE 2021, group discussion, and personal interview. Candidates qualified in the corresponding paper of GATE 2021 shall only be called for the next stage of selection. The final score of a candidate for empanelment will be calculated by giving 80 per cent weightage GATE score, 3 per cent to Group Discussion and 12 per cent to interview.

Step 1. Go to the career tab of PGCIL at www.powergridindia.com and click on job openings

Step 2. On the next page click on the link for “Recruitment of ET 26th batch through GATE 2021. Advt No. CC/06/2020 dated 06.10.2020”.

Step 3. Go to the application link and key in the required details.

Step 4. Submit the PGCIL application form and take a print out for future reference

Selected candidates will get paid in the pay scale of Rs. 60,000 – 1,80,000 during the one-year training period.