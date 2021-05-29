PGIMER Admissions 2021: Registration Begins for Nursing Courses

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMR), Chandigarh, has invited applications for admissions to four-year BSc Nursing programme and BSc Nursing post-basic courses for the academic session 2021. Those seeking admission to the programmes can apply at pgimer.edu.in on or before June 24.

Candidates will have to clear an entrance exam to be eligible for admissions. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31 in a computer-based test mode. A total of 93 seats are available for BSc Nursing and 62 seats for BSc Nursing post-basic.

PGIMER Admissions 2021: How you can apply

Step 1. Visit the official web portal of PGIMER - pgimer.edu.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the “Notice and Application link for B.Sc Nursing (4 Years) and B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic)”, under the ‘Information for candidates’ tab

Step 3. Next, click on the application link for any of the courses for which you are willing to apply

Step 4. Go for new registration and key in the required details. After successful registration, a system-generated user ID and Password to the registered mobile number and email ID.

Step 5. Also, a login link will be sent to the registered email ID. Click on that and complete the application form.

Step 6. Pay the PGIMER application fee and download a copy of the application form for future reference.

PGIMER Admissions: Application fee

The application fee for general category students is Rs 1500 while reserved category applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1200.

PGIMER Admissions: Exam pattern

The question paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four alternatives from chemistry, physics, biology, English, and general knowledge. Each question will be of one mark and there will be also a negative marking of 0.25 marks for a wrong answer. The students will be given one-and-a-half hours to write the exam. The result for PGIMER Nursing entrance is expected to be released by August 9.

