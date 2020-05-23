PGIMER Releases Schedule of Various Entrance Examinations; Check Hetails Here

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh has released revised schedules of various entrance examinations. Candidates can check the dates on its official website.

PGIMER has said that it will be holding the entrance examinations on June 14, 21 and 22 in morning and evening shifts.

The MD/MS, MD hospital administration and fellowship and post-doctoral fellowship entrance examination will be conducted on June 14. The DM/M.Ch, MDS house job entrance exam will be held on June 21, while for M.Sc nursing, M.Sc (MLT), Master in public health and Phd exam will take place on June 22.

One can also check the revised schedule by clicking on the link here.

The Institute has said it will separately issue schedule and mode of counseling on the website. Thetimings of morning and evening shifts will be reflected in admit cards of examinations concerned.

Applicants have been advised to keep visiting the official portal for latest updates related to examinations.

examsThe decision was taken due to travel restrictions imposed by the government on account of COVID-19 outbreak. “In view of travel restrictions related to COVID-19 outbreak and in the interest of candidates who may have to undertake travel Chandigarh, the competent authority of PGIMER, Chandigarh has postpone the conduct of the following MPH/M.Sc/M.Sc Medical Tech, examinations,” read the notice.

The notification added that practical, clinical and viva voce of these examinations have also been deferred indefinitely.

For checking the notice, click on the link here.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube