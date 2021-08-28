Phase 3 Registrations For Telangana Degree Online Service  Begin, Know More 

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the online registrations process for the Degree Online Service, Telangana phase 3 or TS DOST 2021 phase 3 for the various undergraduate degree admissions 2021-22 at affiliated colleges. Interested Candidates can register for Phase III on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in. The registration process is currently underway and is open till September 15 of this year.

Through TS DOST, interested students can apply for several colleges affiliated to universities in Telangana including Osmania, Kaktiya, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana University etc.

As per the official notice, apart from the undergraduate degree courses, including BA/ B.COM/ B.COM (VOC)/ B.COM (HONS)/ BSc/ BBA, etc, two diploma courses — D-pharmacy and DHMCT in polytechnic colleges affiliated to TSBTET — will also be conducted through DOST.

TS DOST offers students, who have passed class 12 or cleared TS Intermediate examination to apply for state-based colleges through a single platform.

To register, candidates pay a fee of Rs 400 and should select their web options between August 27 to September 20. Verification of special category certificates begins on September 15. Phase-III seat allotment results will be declared on September 24.

A selected student can self-report himself/herself online between September 24-27. And reporting to the colleges by self-reported candidates of Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III will also begin between September 24-27.

Steps to apply for TS DOST Phase 3:

1. Visit the official website of DOST-dost.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on “Candidate Login” on the homepage of the website

3. Log in to your account by using your DOST ID and PIN

4. Fill in the details carefully, submit the required documents and complete the application form for the desired course by paying the registration fee and submit the form at the end

5. Download the application form and print one-two copy of the form for future reference.

