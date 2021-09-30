PhD Not Mandatory to Hire Assistant Professor for This Year: Pradhan

Having a postdoctoral degree or a PhD is no longer the minimum eligibility to hire at the post of assistant professors across Indian higher education institutes. The Ministry of Education has lifted the criteria temporarily to allow universities to fill the vacant posts.

In 2018, the government had said that to be hired at assistant professor posts, candidates will need a PhD and NET will not be the only criteria for recruitment. This was announced under the University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018.

Talking to the media, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the plan of implementing the policy has been put on hold for the current year, however, it has not been cancelled. The move is also expected to fill vacant teaching posts across higher education institutes faster.

As reported by news18.com earlier, the government had received many representations made by MPs and teachers asking to postpone the 2018 guidelines as it would have negatively affected NET qualified candidates. Since universities have been shut and research activities suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to existing norms, candidates who qualify for teacher eligibility exams including NET, SET, SLET are eligible to apply for the post of assistant professor. Candidates who have been awarded a PhD degree in accordance with UGC regulations will be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET.

