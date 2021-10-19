Physical Classes for Students from LKG to Class 8 Resumed in Sikkim

Classroom teaching for students from Lower KG to Class 8 in Sikkim resumed on Monday with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, an official said. Physical classes have already started for students from standards 9 to 12 from September 27.

“Attendance of students from Lower KG to Class 8 was satisfactory on the first day, and school authorities were asked to strictly follow health safety guidelines,” an education department official said. The decision to reopen schools for all the students was taken as the COVID-19 situation in the Himalayan state improved, he said.

“Initially only 50 per cent of the students should be called on alternate days with parental consent, which shall be further increased based on monitoring of the situation,” a notification of the state government said. Sikkim on Monday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 31,756, while 16 more people were cured of the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 30,882, a health department official said. The death toll remained at 391 as no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours. The state now has only 165 active cases, the official added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.