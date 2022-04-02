Physical Classes Resume in Bhubaneswar, School Timing Reduced Amidst Heatwave

After a long wait, the schools have reopened in most of the states in the country. While there is relief for students from the Coronavirus, the summer scorching sun has become a new nightmare for the students. In Bhubaneswar, the

morning classes in school across the state have resumed on Saturday, while the mercury touches 42 degrees celsius in the state on Saturday, as per IMD. Amidst the heatwave situation, school authorities have decided to reduce the time for classes.

As of now, the classes for standard 1 to standard 8th will start at 6.30 am and continue till 10 am, for standard 9th and 10th classes will start at 7 am and continue till 11.30 am. The department has taken the decision of conducting classes in the early hours of the day due to heatwave conditions in the State.

Jitendra Nayak, Head Master, Capital High school said, “After two years we have resumed morning classes starting from Saturday. We are taking all covid-19 precautionary in school premises as per government guidelines."

“We are happy to attend physical class in school, as now we can directly interact with the teacher and get our problems solved." said a student Rahul Sahu. The State government had also allowed the educational institutions to reopen their hostels for students, while strictly adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.