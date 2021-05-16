PIL Against Cancelation of Class 10 Exams, Says 'Against Academic Interest'

A Pune-resident has filed Public interest litigation (PIL) in Bombay High Court against the cancelation of class 10 board exams. The petition claims that the decision to cancel the SSC exams is against the ‘academic interest of students’. The Maharashtra Board along with CBSE, CISCE, and several other state boards had decided to cancel the class 10 exams and assess students on the basis of special formulae.

The petition said that different boards will have different assessment criteria which can lead to “arbitrary" results. Professor Dhananjay Kulkarni through advocate Uday Warunjikar has claimed that the government decision would result in complete absurdity as the unequal would be treated equally if results were based on percentile or best of five formulae, reports Hindustan Times.

The PIL also contests that SSC score is critical for FYJC admissions and cancelation can impact the same. The Maharashtra Board is yet to announce the admission criterion or FYJC.

There are over 11.5 lakh seats in FYJC admissions. “Of the proposal to conduct an entrance test for admission to class 11 could be conducted then there was no harm in conducting the class 10 exams as well," said the petition.

“The petition has stated that if the state board for higher and secondary education would conduct the examination for Class 12 which has nearly 14 lakh students across the state there was no justification for canceling Class 10 exams, which will be given by more than 16 lakh students of the state board and other students belonging to other boards as well," the report said.

Meanwhile, students, parents, and academicians are demanding the cancelation of class 12 exams as well. Students demand that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they should be promoted to the next class on the basis of internal assessment or online exams. A large section of students has taken to social media platforms to address their grievances, while earlier students had tweeted #cance12thboardexams2021, now another hashtag #SaveBoardStudents is trending.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here