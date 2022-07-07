Plaksha University Collaborates With University of California For Joint Research, Data Science Programmes

The Plaksha University, which is located in Mohali, Punjab, has signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of California San Diego’s Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI). The two institutes have inked a pact for joint research and data science programs. Meanwhile, the Plaksha University, claims to build a tech university of “global eminence”. Meanwhile,

The MoU covers areas like cooperation in the fields of computer science, data science and other mutually beneficial areas of interest for both the institutions, claimed the press release by the university.

As part of the pact, the two university will take up research internships. Meanwhile, special short-term programs, including executive training programs, workshops and visits will be take over. Additionally, student, scholar, researcher, and faculty mobility will take up joint research and development projects and publications and publications, materials, and information exchange will be taken up.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Rudra Pratap, the Founding Vice Chancellor of Plaksha University and Prof. Pradeep K Khosla, Chancellor of the University of California, San Diego at the Plaksha University campus in Mohali.

Earlier this year Prof Rajesh Gupta, who is Professor and Qualcomm Endowed Chair, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, UCSD joined Plaksha’s Academic Advisory Board and was the General Co-chair of Plaksha’s Conference on AI. He will lead this partnership from UCSD.

Prof. Rudra Pratap, the Founding Vice Chancellor of Plaksha University (former Deputy Director of Indian Institute of Science) said, “It is a great opportunity for our faculty and students to define their academic careers using the knowledge of both institutions.”

Prof. Pradeep K Khosla, Chancellor of the University of California, San Diego, said, “With the help of this collaboration, students from Plaksha University and HDSI will be tremendously inspired to work on engaging research projects and will have the opportunity to interact with faculty members from both institutes. We anticipate working with them on new and interesting projects.”

