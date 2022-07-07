Plaksha University Signs MoU With University of California, San Diego For Joint Research, Data Science Programs

Vedantu, an online learning platform, has launched its first hybrid, “Vedantu Learning Center” in Muzaffarpur. The learning center aims to provide accessible and affordable quality education for millions of students across the country. The platform will provide lessons tp prepare for IIT JEE and NEET.

As part of it, courses will cover preparation for IIT JEE and NEET, a two-year course for students of Grade 11th and a one-year course for dropper batch.

Vedantu claims that as of today, 6 per cent of IIT batch 2022- 2026 are Vedantu students. Over 1500 Vedantu students aced JEE advanced 2021 making selection ratio 12.5 per cent, which is 3 times higher than the national average of 3.5 per cent.

“Under this programme, students will be divided into a batch of twenty-five per class to ensure every child gets personalised attention by teachers, to unleash their full potential. Every student will be provided their personal Wi-Fi and 4G enabled tablet, to interact in class and study at home. Students will also have access to more than 1500 Tatva Smart books to offer round the clock support to students. Vedantu believes that academic progress is every child’s right and with Vedantu Improvement Promise if there is no improvement in marks, 100 per cent fee will be refunded,” claimed the press release by Vedantu.

Speaking about the launch, Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu said “Exams such as JEE and NEET are high-stakes exams and after speaking with so many parents over the years, we understand that these competitive exams require dedicated supervision & personalised attention, and our current hybrid model facilitates this for students in tier 3 and tier 4 cities.”

“With this initiative, every child will learn through hi-tech interactive classrooms, immersive 3-D content, get 100 per cent doubts cleared LIVE. While the Master Teachers will be LIVE and teaching remotely, the classes will be supervised by a class teacher present physically to coordinate and monitor student’s progress,” claimed the e-learning platform in its release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.