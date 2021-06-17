Plan for Board Exams 2022 Result Criteria in Advance: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asked state and central boards to “accept the realities of the pandemic" and be ready with a plan to assess board aspirants for the 2022 academic session in advance.

“This year we kept waiting till Supreme Court intervention and the demand from States for this evaluation formula for Class XII. Accepting the realities of the Pandemic situation, we should plan for the next year well in advance," said Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who also holds the education portfolio.

“We should make a plan on modes of assessments if schools are opened partially or if the schools remain closed till March. We should have the time and announce the mode of assessment well in advance considering the realities of the pandemic," said Sisodia.

Addressing media, Sisodia said that “I am sure the govt will finalize the alternative for class 12 board exams." He also urged the government to finalize the dates for exams for students who will appear for the entrance exams.

The statement came after the Supreme Court approved the assessment criteria finalized by CBSE and CISCE. Both the boards are not holding class 10 or class 12 board exams and have finalized an alternative mode of assessment based on past year performances. For CBSE past three years’ data will be counted while for CISCE past six years’ data will be assessed.

Schools have remain shut since mid-March 2020. As the second wave of COVID-19 has begun to recede certain states are planning to reopen schools. Amid fears of the third wave which can be harmful to kids as well, the schools will be opened in phased-manner where selected classes will be allowed. In the meantime, classes are being held digitally.

