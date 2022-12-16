Planning to Study in Germany? Know How to Obtain APS Certificate Required for Student Visa Application

Many Indian students travel abroad, every year, seeking better academic opportunities offered in different countries. Germany is among the preferred destinations for Indian students for higher education as the country is home to some of the top universities of the world such as the Technical University of Munich and LMU Munich.

Obtaining a student visa is a prerequisite for going to Germany and studying there. However, the process to apply for a student visa can be lengthy. To streamline it, the Academic Evaluation Centre (APS) was introduced which helps students verify their academic documents and check if they are eligible to apply to German universities.

APS is a service provider of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, New Delhi built in cooperation with the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).

Once the APS verifies a student’s documents, it issues an APS certificate that serves as a proof of authenticity for the academic profile of the person seeking a student visa to Germany. It must be noted that APS doesn’t issue a visa but the APS certificate is mandatory to apply for one.

How to apply for an APS certificate?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Academic Evaluation Center (APS) at aps-india.de

Step – 2 Create an account and fill the required personal, education, language, and other details.

Step – 3 Choose a payment option and pay the APS verification fee. Your application is processed by APS only after the payment is received. The fee is Rs 18,000.

Step – 4 Send your documents via courier or in person to the reception desk of the APS in New Delhi. Students can check the status of their application through individual login.

The documents required to obtain an ASP certificate vary depending on the procedure you have chosen. One is advised to view the checklist of documents on the official APS India website. Once the documents are successfully verified by the APS, a candidate, in certain circumstances, can also be called for a personal interview. Upon clearing it, the APS certificate will be issued and sent via courier to the successful candidate.

