Planning to Write an Essay on Independence Day? Quotes to Make it More Impactful

India is soaked in the patriotic feel for the celebration of its 75th Independence Day on August 15. While the celebration will take place in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic for the second in a row, the emotions and the love for the country will be no less.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort in an event attended by India’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 contingent. We all have memories of the Independence Day celebration while we were in school. The day meant flag hoisting, dance, music, speech, and essay competition to celebrate the sacrifice and velour of freedom fighters who went through every pain for the dream of seeing their motherland free from the British Raj.

These personalities left behind a legacy that’s still remembered and celebrated by every Indian. Their words continue to inspire us to work for a better India. If you plan to express your sentiments through an essay, here are some of the quotes that you can use to make it more effective:

“You give me your blood and I will give you independence” — Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country” — Jawaharlal Nehru

“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived” — Bhagat Singh

“Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties" — Sardar Vallabhai Patel

“A ‘No’ uttered from deepest conviction is better than a ‘yes’ merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble" — Mahatma Gandhi

“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you” — B R Ambedkar

“In attaining our ideals, our ideas should be as pure as the end" — Dr Rajendra Prasad

“If your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland?” -Chandra Shekhar Azad

“We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action" — Sarojini Naidu

“Better remain silent, better not even think, if you are not prepared to act." — Annie Besant

