1-min read

Plans to Study Abroad Nixed by Covid-19? HRD Ministry Offers Fresh Chance to Apply for JEE-MAINS

The application window for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Mains), which opened on Tuesday, will have to be completed by May 24.

PTI

Updated:May 19, 2020, 2:32 PM IST
Representative Image (PTI)

Students whose plans to study abroad have been affected due to Covid-19 will get a fresh chance to apply for JEE-Mains, the entrance exam for engineering colleges, the HRD Minister announced on Tuesday.

"In view of representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in India due to changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give an opportunity," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

The application window for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Mains), which opened on Tuesday, will have to be completed by May 24.

"Students who were not able to complete their application form due to other reasons can also make use of this opportunity," NTA Director Vineet Joshi said. The exam will be held across the country from July 18-23.

