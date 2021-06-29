Plea in SC Against Delay in NEET MDS 2021 Counselling Schedule

Aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 have filed a petition before the Supreme Court against the infinite delay in the counselling process by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The petition sought directions to the MCC to release the counselling date at the earliest.

According to the plea, the entrance exam was conducted on December 16, 2020 and the delay in the counselling process is “unjust". The plea also stated that if the date should be fixed not later than three weeks. The plea sought directions from MCC to conduct separate counselling for NEET MDS 2021 not to wait for the counselling of NEET-PG, the exams of which are yet to be held.

The petition raised concerns regarding the conduct of NEET-PG and NEET-MDS counselling together as the NEET-PG has been postponed till August 31. Hence, the students of NEET MDS will have to wait until the PG exams are over meaning a further delay in the process.

The plea filed through advocates Tanvi Dubey and Charu Mathur stated that several efforts were made by the petitioners to schedule the counselling process, “however, till today there has been no update, regarding the counselling," it said.

The plea also stated that the duration of announcement of results of NEET MDS and the NEET-PG examination is at least one month, as per past records. The counselling schedule for NEET-PG is released three months after the results. “Therefore, it will be unrealistic to organise the counselling for both the examinations together, as it would infinitely delay the counselling for the NEET-MDS candidates and would cause undue hardship to the NEET-MDS aspirants," the petition said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here