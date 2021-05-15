Plea in SC to Cancel Class 12 Board Exams in View of Surge in Covid-19 Cases

A plea has been filed before the Supreme Court (SC) seeking directions to the Centre to cancel the class 12 exams in view of surge in Covid-19 cases. The petition filed by an advocate said the results of Class 12 students be declared based on ’objective methodology’ within a specified time frame.

Conducting Class 12 board examination is not possible because of surging Covid-19 cases. Even online or offline examinations not feasible because of an unprecedented pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities, the petition said.

The petition filed by lawyer Mamta Sharma has made the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination as parties in the case. The plea contended that due to the unprecedented health emergency and surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, it is not possible to conduct examination and any further delay would cause irreparable loss to the future of students.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Friday that it has not taken any decision yet on class 12 board exams even as a section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of exams in view of the pandemic situation.

The board had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

