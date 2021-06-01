Plea in Supreme Court Seeking Cancelation of 12th Exams for State Boards, NIOS

A Plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancelation of class 12 board exam for students in different state boards as well as in the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). There is already a case in the SC which seeks cancelation of class 12 exams for CBSE and CISCE students. The recent plea has been filed by a group of 47 students from across different states and UTs of India. Child rights activist Anubha Srivastava with seven other advocates will be fighting the case.

The plea seeks a uniform direction from the government to assess class 12 students across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting a high-level meeting to discuss the roadmap for class 12 board exams.

The government has proposed three plans for the board exams this year including holding board exams for selected subjects, holding exams for a shorter duration of time, or asking schools to submit marks scored by students based on the past three years in different exams. Cancellation of exams is also on the table, however, any final decision is yet to be taken.

Earlier, the government was expected to share the final decision regarding the class 12 board exams directly with the SC on June 3. While earlier only options considering holding exams in physical modes was being discussed, options of not holding exam is being considered as an important option now.

