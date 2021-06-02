Plea Seeks Modification in Class 10 Result Criterion, Delhi High Court Issues Notice to CBSE

A petition has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking modification in the policy of tabulation of marks for calculating results for class 10 students. This year, the exams have been canceled and CBSE has devised a policy based on which results will be calculated. The petition said that the policy formed by CBSE can be “misused" by schools against children, especially wards of parents who have been fighting against fee hikes or “commercialization of education". The High Court has now sent a notice to CBSE seeking its response on the matter.

As part of the policy, CBSE also considers the performance of schools in the past three years while announcing the result. The petitioner reportedly claims that this would be “injustice to the students as the performance of the school is not relatable in any manner with the performance of the student". The petition is being heard by the bench of chief justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

