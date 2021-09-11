PM Announces Subramania Bharati Chair on Tamil Studies at BHU, Know Who Mahakavi Bharati

On 100th death anniversary of Subramania Bharathi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to set up a chair on his name in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). ‘Subramanya Bharati Chair’ on Tamil Studies will be established in Faculty of Arts of BHU, informed PM via a Tweet.

The great Tamil poet fondly called Mahakavi (great poet) has a connection with Varanasi. He had obtained his early education from the city. Subramanian was an academic, journalist and social reformer and PM had in 2018, quoted from his poetry on Independence Day.

He was born in 1882 as C. Subramania in Ettayapuram, now Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. He was all of 11, when the then Raja of Ettayapuram impressed with his poetry had given him the title of ‘Bharati’ which means the one blessed by Goddess Saraswati. According to Hinduism, Saraswati is considered the goddess of knowledge.

While some of his most famous work is in his native tongue Tamil, Bharti is said to have had proficiency in 14 languages including three foreign languages. He used his writings to imbibe feelings of national pride among Indian citizens. He also raised concern against child marriage, stood for reforming Brahminism and religion. He was also in solidarity with Dalits and Muslims.

He used to write patriotic songs during the Indian Independence movement. He faced actions from Britishers for his writings and had spent most of his life in exile. He had escaped to Pondicherry, which was then under French rule. From there he edited and published the weekly journals. He died at the young age of 38 in 1921.

He was survived by his wife Chellamma two daughters, Thangammal and Shakuntala. Both his daughters were 16 and 12 years old, respectively at the time of his demise. His wife, after his death, published his works. Publishing patriotic work as a woman was a tough task back then. She also managed to write Bharati’s first biography – Bharatiyar Charithiram.

Now, 100 years after his demise, the poet, freedom fighter and social reformers will live on through this new centre which will study Tamil - one of the most loved languages of Bharati.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here