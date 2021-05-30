PM e-Vidya: All You Need to Know About the Govt Online Learning Platform

Due to the nationwide lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the temporary shut down of offline classes in schools, students had to shift to digital education. The Central government had launched the PM e-Vidya programme in 2020 to boost online learning. It consists of six components — four with school education and two with higher education. The programme is available on the official website of Swayam Prabha.

For the visually and hearing-impaired students, PM e-Vidya has launched a special radio podcast as well as a TV channel to help students who do not have access to the internet so that there is no disruption in their education. Under the PM e-Vidya, there are two portals - DIKSHA and NISTHA.

What is DIKHSHA?

Through the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing or DIKSHA, students are provided NCERT, NIOS, CBSE books and related topics online. Students can access the portal’s 2,685 courses by scanning the QR code on the app. The DIKSHA programme has seen over 8.46 crore course enrolments and 6.87 crore plus course completions. It also has more than 316 crore learning sessions and over 2,775 crore learning minutes on its portal.

What is NISHTHA?

The National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) programme aims to improve the learning outcomes at the elementary level through an integrated teacher training initiative. It is available in 11 languages so far. Comprising of 23,85,378 teachers, NISHTHA witnessed 5,16,83,385 enrollments in the last one year.

Mental counselling program

PM e-Vidya has also launched the a psychosocial support channel, Manodarpan for students and teachers, where they will receive mental counselling and guidance. It consists of 308 live sessions as well as 45 live sessions of teaching learning interventions for inclusive classrooms.

The PM e-Vidya programme has made joined hands with private DTH operators like Tata Sky and Airtel to provide education videos. Besides, around 200 new textbooks will be added to ePathshala, a portal/app developed by the CIET, and NCERT to provide multiple resources to teachers, parents, educators and students.

