PM Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan LIVE Updates: Interaction with IITs, IISc Chiefs Today

PM Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will jointly hold interaction with heads of centrally-funded institutes as well as directors of India’s top colleges – IITs and IISc today. Modi will begin his address at 11 am via video conferencing.
Pradhan, the newly designated Education Minister will have the first meet-up with the heads of colleges in his new capacity. He will continue to hold the skill ministry. All three MoS Ministry of Education, Annpurna Devi, Dr Subhas Sarkar, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will also be a part of the interaction
Since the past couple of years, hiring at most CFIs has been lower, further the institutes have been shut and education has been going on in online mode. The interaction is expected to have some major announcements in this regard.
Ramesh Pokhriyal Removed from Cabinet
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former chief minister of Uttarakhand and now former Education Minister of India or Shiksha Mantri has been battling post-COVID symptoms. Even though he was recovered from the COVID. He recently was hospitalized due to post-COVID symptoms. His health is being cited as one of the reasons behind him being dropped out of the post.
What is up for discussion?
Several posts in educational institutes across India have been lying vacant, schools and colleges have been shut and the mode of education has been changed to online ever since the pandemic hit India. The meeting is expected to touch upon these focus areas as well as talk about skilling initiatives.
Know Your Education Minister
Also Known as ‘Ujjwala man’, Dharmendra Pradhan is the longest-serving Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in India. Pradhan takes over Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Pradhan started his political career Odisha assembly election from Pallalhara in 2000. Son of former BJP MP Debendra Pradhan, Dharmendra Pradhan is a postgraduate. He pursued MA in Anthropology from Utkal University Bhubaneswar.
First Interaction with New Education Minister
This will be the first interaction of Pradhan in his post of Education Minister. He will continue to head the Ministry of Skill and Development. With this combination, it is expected that the new focus of the ministry will be to fill the gap between the education and employability of graduates across India.
New Education Team to Meet with Institutes
The entire team of new ministers will meet with the heads of the institutes today. Along with the Minister of Education, all three Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi, Dr Subhas Sarkar, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will also be a part of the PM’s interaction.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold interaction with chiefs of IITs, IISc
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a live interaction with heads of centrally funded institutions as well as IITs, IISc etc. In the interaction, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will interact in his capacity as newly designated Education Minister for the first time. The interaction will be held virtaully at 11 am.
PM Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan LIVE Updates: Today, PM will be interacting with Directors of Centrally Funded Technical institutions like IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur & IISc Bangalore. through VC today at 11 am. New Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be a part of this interaction.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here