PM Modi Extends Teachers' Day Wishes Says, 'Mother Gives Birth, Teacher Gives Life'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings to”all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds”. In a video message, PM said, ‘mother gives birth but the teacher gives life’. Modi also paid tributes to former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

“If we have good teachers, good scientists, good doctors, then there are some teachers behind them,” he said adding that giving respect to teachers’ is a duty of all. Remembering former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan whose birth anniversary is celebrated as teachers’ day, PM said, despite holding several posts, Radhakrishnan always considered himself to be a teacher.

Greetings on #TeachersDay, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WWt4q2appo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022

While the world celebrates International Teachers’ day on October 5 to commemorate UNESCO Recommendation on the Status of Teachers, India celebrates Radhakrishnan’s birthday as teachers’ day.

It is said that in 1962, after he took over as the then President Rajendra Prasad, his students approached him, requesting him to allow them to celebrate his birthday. Instead of allowing them to do so, he asked them to observe it as Teachers’ Day. “Instead of observing my birthday discretely, it would be my pompous privilege if 5th September is observed as Teachers’ Day,” he replied to his students.

On this day every year, India’s President also confers National Teachers’ Awards. This year, President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers 2022 to 46 selected awardees on 5th September 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

