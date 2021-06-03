PM Modi Holds Surprise Online Interaction With Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a surprise interactive session with students as he joined a virtual meeting with students of a CBSE-affiliated school. He also interacted with student’s parents and addressed issues related to the class 12 board exam cancellation.

He asked students if they are happy with the board examination cancellation considering the pandemic situation adding that they should never be tensed about exams. He also asked the students how they will be spending time since the exams have been canceled. “India’s youth is positive as well as practical," he said.

“Students of Class 12 always keep thinking of the future. Till 1st June, you all must have been preparing for the exams," he added.

He also advised the students that health is wealth and asked them what do they do to remain physically fit.

#WATCH PM Modi today surprised CBSE students and their parents when he joined a virtual session organized by the Education Ministry. He heard the issues and concerns of the students and their parents pic.twitter.com/M5hr3K3cEM— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

Modi in a high-level meeting with several ministers took the decision of cancelling the exams considering the health and safety of students. For the result preparation, CBSE will announce the evaluation criteria soon. However, it will be done on the basis of a “well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner."

CBSE officials have said that structuring the evaluation criteria for Class 12 students will take at least two weeks. “The process of completion of the criteria for evaluation of Class 12 students will take at least two weeks," a senior official told ANI.

