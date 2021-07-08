CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#CabinetReshuffle#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#CabinetReshuffle
Home» News»education-career»PM Modi, New Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Meet IIT Directors
1-MIN READ

PM Modi, New Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Meet IIT Directors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi is expected to address the directors at 11 am via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly-appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will meet IIT directors today. Modi is expected to address the directors at 11 am via video conferencing.

Pradhan will hold both skill and education ministries. He took over Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who resigned hours ahead of cabinet rejig. Pradhan’s tenure is expected to initiatives to bridge the gap between education and employment. In his first Tweet after yesterday’s announcement, Pradhan said, “I will be devoted to the construction of the 21st century’s educated, skilled, and Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 08, 2021, 09:17 IST