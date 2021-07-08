PM Modi, New Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Meet IIT Directors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly-appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will meet IIT directors today. Modi is expected to address the directors at 11 am via video conferencing.

Pradhan will hold both skill and education ministries. He took over Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who resigned hours ahead of cabinet rejig. Pradhan’s tenure is expected to initiatives to bridge the gap between education and employment. In his first Tweet after yesterday’s announcement, Pradhan said, “I will be devoted to the construction of the 21st century’s educated, skilled, and Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat."

