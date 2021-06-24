PM Modi to address grand finale of Toycathon 2021 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon-2021 on Thursday. This is the grand finale of the toy-making hackathon organised by the government of India. PM will interact with the teams via video conference at 11 am.

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021. Of these, 1567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three-day online Toycathon grand finale. The finale started on June 22 and will conclude today on June 24. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this grand finale will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organized for non-digital toy concepts.

Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, WCD Ministry, MSME Ministry, DPIIT, Textile Ministry, I&B Ministry, and AICTE on 5th January 2021 to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.

Toycathon-2021 is aimed at boosting the toy industry in India. “Toycathon is aimed to conceptualize innovative toys-based on the Indian value system which will inculcate the positive behaviour and good value among the children," the government had said while launchng the programme.

“Toy market in India is about USD 1 billion but unfortunately 80 per cent of the toys are imported", Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said earlier. He claimed that the event will make India atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in this space.

Toycathone is a unique hackathon where students and teachers from schools and colleges, design experts, toy experts, and startups got together to crowdsource ideas for developing toys and games that are based on Indian culture and ethos, local folklore and heroes, and Indian value systems. The Toycathon has three variants of tracks of junior level, senior level, and startup level. Participants include students and teachers from schools, colleges, and universities as well as startups and toy experts.

