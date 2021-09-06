PM Modi to Address Teachers, Students at Shiksha Parv 2021 Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Shiksha Parv 2021 tomorrow, September 7 at 11 am to honour and celebrate the contribution of teachers in the education sector. He will also be launching five initiatives of the Department of School Education (DSE).

The initiatives of the department include Indian Sign Language dictionary of 10,000 words, Talking Books, which are audiobooks for the visually impaired, School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (SQAAF) of CBSE, NISTHA teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat, and Vidyanjali portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors, CSR contributors for school development.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry is celebrating Shiksha Parv from Teacher’s Day this year that is September 5 and will continue till September 17 through virtual mode. It will be held “in recognition of the valuable contributions of our teachers and to take New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a step forward," MoE said.

The conclave will be attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar and, Minister of State for Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh along with senior officials of the ministry.

Kumar said that the inaugural conclave will be followed by webinars, discussions, presentations, etc. up to September 17 in which the educational practitioners from various schools of the country have been invited to share their experience, learnings, and the roadmap ahead.

The SCERT and DIETs in respective states will also be deliberating further on each of the webinars and suggesting the roadmap. These will be shared with NCERT and provide inputs for curricular framework and teacher training modules, he said.

The theme of webinars has been further segregated into nine sub-themes in the subsequent webinars such as Technology in Education: NDEAR, Foundational Literacy, and Numeracy: A Pre-requisite to Learning and ECCE, Nurturing Inclusive Classrooms, etc to highlight the best practices and initiatives which can be adopted by schools of India.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind has conferred National Teacher’s Awards 2021 to 44 meritorious teachers in September 5. It is awarded to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.

