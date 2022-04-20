PM Modi to Award Bihar Board Chief for 'Excellence in Public Administration'

On the occasion of Civil Service Day this year, Prime Narendra Modi will award Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishore, for his Excellence in Public Administration. The ceremony for the award will take place in New Delhi on April 20 and April 21 at Vigyan Bhawan.

According to Bihar Board, Anand Kishore is getting this honor for his excellent contribution to the BSEB. He is being awarded for “Multiple Innovations and Extensive Reforms in Examination Systems and Processes in Bihar School Examination Board”.

Along with the ‘Award for Excellence’ given by the Prime Minister, Anand Kishor will also be receiving a reward of Rs 10 Lakh, a trophy, and a Citation. The BSEB release claim that the prize money will be deposited in the BSEB account.

Every year on Civil Services Day, public service officers are rewarded with the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration. This year, the recipient of this award is BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore.

The awardee’s achievement

In the last few years, Anand Kishore, has extensively worked for the betterment of the board. He has introduced the use of IT, software, and technology to make the examination process more transparent and student-friendly, especially with the shift to online education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to Anand Kishore’s excellent efforts, Bihar School Examination Board has been making records. In the last few years, the board has set a record for the fourth consecutive year, from 2019 to 2022 to be the first board in the country to declare the results for the BSEB Matric Exams 2022 and BSEB Intermediate Exams 2022.

Additionally, Kishore has also got many other innovations introduced to the boards which include, a change of exam paper pattern (to make 50% of the exam have MCQ and internal choice for every question), installation of CCTV at exam centers and appointment of examinees, claimed the board.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.