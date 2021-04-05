PM Modi to hold Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 on April 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students of classes 9 to 12 in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 at 7 pm. The fourth edition of the annual interaction over exams and related issues will be held in a virtual mode. Over 12.5 lakhs entries have been made this year from parents, teachers, students, and other stakeholders to interact with PM. For the first time, PPC 2021 will go global this year and the entries were invited from all across the world.

Announcing the date and time of interaction with parents and students, PM took to Twitter and wrote, “A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers."

A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers.Watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 PM on 7th April…#PPC2021 pic.twitter.com/5CzngCQWwD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

A total of 1500 students and 250 parents as well as 250 teachers have been selected as the winners of the Pariksha Pe Charcha contest 2021 on the basis of their responses. These winners will get an especially designed certificate of appreciation as well as a Pariksha Pe Charcha kit from the organisers. A small group of students will also get a chance to directly interact with the PM.

The interactions between the PM, students, and parents will also go live on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. Those who couldn’t register themselves can also listen to PM Modi through these live sessions.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s movement — ‘ Exam Warriors’ — to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. The initiative is aimed to celebrate the individuality of all students and encourage them to express themselves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released the revised edition of his book ‘Exam Warrior’. Launched first in 2018, the book advises students and parents on ways to tackle exam anxiety. The book has new Mantras and a range of interesting activities.