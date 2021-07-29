PM Modi to Launch Academic Bank of Credit to Allow Multiple Exit, Entry Options in Colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) today, July 29. Set-up by the University Grants Commission (UGC), it is one of the biggest and most awaited reforms suggested under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under the ABC, students will be given multiple entry and exist options. This enables students to leave a degree or course and get a corresponding certification and rejoin studies after a certain time and be able to start from where they had left.

It will also provide students with the flexibility to move between institutes while pursuing one degree or leave a course. ABC has been drafted on the lines of the National Academic Depository - a virtual storehouse.

ABC will keep records of the academic credits of a student. An account of academic credit will be created for each student enrolled in UG courses across India. To use the account, students will have to register themselves first. Thereafter, they would be provided with a unique id and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to use their accounts.

ABC will not accept any credit course document directly from the students for any course they might be pursuing, but only from higher education institutes, who will have to make deposits in students’ accounts. A student will get a credit score or marks against the course they have studied. For instance, studying chemistry in first semester gives students 5 credits, then these credits will be added and students will be able to join from the second semester onwards (if they leave the course)

ABC will help in credit verification, credit accumulation, credit transfer and redemption of students, and promotion of the students.

Any university or college registered with ABC, which does not fulfill the required tasks may be recommended to be removed from the scheme by UGC or may be given any appropriate penal punishment as decided by the commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching key initiatives as part of one year of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 today. Apart from the ABC reform, Modi will also be launching first-year engineering programmes in regional languages, introduce guidelines for internationalization of higher education as well as launch the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here