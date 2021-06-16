PM Modi to Launch Course to Train Over 1 Lakh Covid-19 Frontline Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a customized crash course programme for Covid-19 frontline workers on June 18 at 11 am via video conferencing. The programme will be offered through 111 training centres spread across 26 states.

The programme aims to skill and upskill over 1 lakh Covid-warriors - frontline workers including doctors, medical and healthcare staff, clearing staff etc. The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customized job roles namely home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support.

The course has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with a total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust has decided to allocate Rs. 41.62 crores to establish two 250-bedded makeshift COVID Hospitals by DRDO at Murshidabad and Kalyani, West Bengal. For this, certain infrastructural support would also be provided by the State Government and MoHFW, Govt. of India.

