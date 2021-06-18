PM Modi to Launch Crash Course Aimed at Training 1 Lakh COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers’ today. The course aimed at training over 1 lakh front workers will be launched digitally via video conferencing. The course will be offered through 111 training centers spread over 26 states.

Modi will also deliver an address on the occasion. Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be present at the launch. The programme is being offered under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0. The government claims that the course is designed with a financial outlay of Rs 276 crore.

Through the course, frontline workers will be training in six customized job roles - homecare support, basic-care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here