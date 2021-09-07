PM Modi to Launch Sign Language Dictionary, Other Initiatives at Shikshak Parv Conclave Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv today - September 7. Modi will also launch multiple key initiatives for the education sector today. The address will begin at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

Prime Minister will launch Indian Sign Language (ISL) dictionary. The ISL will be treated as one of the multiple languages taught at schools across India, as per the National Education Policy (NEP). Other initiatives including talking books or audiobooks for the visually impaired, school quality assurance and assessment framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat, and Vidyanjali portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors, CSR contributors for school development.

The theme of ‘Shikshak Parv-2021’ is “Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India”. Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in the schools across the country as well.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar and, Minister of State for Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh along with senior officials of the ministry will attend the event.

