PM Modi to Lay Foundation for Raja Mahendra State University, Defence Corridor in Aligarh Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Singh State University and Defence Corridor in Aligarh on Tuesday. It is expected that around 1.5 lakh people may participate in the grand event. Preparations have already been made by the local administration for the event which is also considered politically important ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls.

The design of Raja Mahendra Pratap State University will be ready in two years, the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap University will be laid in village Moosepur. The state university is expected to be built like a palace with a huge and grand entrance gate. Construction will be done in Mooseupur village of Lodha block on 94 acres of land. The state government has released a budget of Rs 101 crores for the sane. Around 400 colleges will be affiliated with this university, the construction of the university is to be completed by 2023.

The Prime Minister will be reaching Aligarh by Air Force Helicopter at 11:30 am and the foundation stone ceremony for Raja Mahendra State University and Defence Corridor is expected to be held around 12:20 pm. The PM is also expected to address a huge gathering. Senior BJP leaders and state ministers will also be present on the occasion.

A huge pandal has been built in three lakh square meters, in which there is a seating arrangement for approximately one lakh people. The SPG has taken the entire pandal under its security cover. The whole city is covered with posters and banners. The BJP is not leaving any stone unturned to make the PM’s visit a success.

A film about the progress of the Defense Corridor will also be shown in the program. The UP CM will address the gathering on the occasion. The Aligarh node of the Defense corridor will be developed on Khair Road in 400 hectares, out of which 100 hectares of land have been acquired so far, and the responsibility of developing it will be with UPEDA. It is expected that an investment of around 6000 crores can be made in this node of the Defence Corridor.

