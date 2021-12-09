PM Modi Urges Young Indians to Celebrate 75 years of Constituent Assembly

Reminding the citizens of the country that the Constituent Assembly met for the first time on this day 75 years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, paid tributes to members of the first Constituent Assembly.

Enlightening the audience about the members of the first Constituent Assembly who held their first meeting 75 years ago on December 9, 1946, PM tweeted, “Today, 75 years ago our Constituent Assembly met for the first time. Distinguished people from different parts of India, different backgrounds and even differing ideologies came together with one aim-to give the people of India a worthy Constitution. Tributes to these greats."

Today, as we mark 75 years of the historic sitting of our Constituent Assembly, I would urge my young friends to know more about this august gathering’s proceedings and about the eminent stalwarts who were a part of it. Doing so would be an intellectually enriching experience.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

The Prime Minister shared multiple tweets. In another tweet, he talked about Dr Sachchidananda Sinha, who presided, the first sitting of the Constituent Assembly. He was also the eldest member of the Assembly. Dr Sachchidananda Sinha was introduced and conducted to the Chair by Acharya Kripalani, PM tweet.

The first sitting of the Constituent Assembly was Presided over by Dr. Sachchidananda Sinha, who was the eldest member of the Assembly.He was introduced and conducted to the Chair by Acharya Kripalani. pic.twitter.com/VWuNJDjBYq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

Through his post, PM Modi also urged youngsters to know more about this historically special gathering’s proceedings and the eminent stalwarts who were a part of it, saying doing so would be an intellectually enriching experience.

PM Modi also shared photographs from the historic event 75 years ago. In the pictures shared by the PM, one can notice Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the front row along with other senior leaders. In another picture, Jawaharlal Nehru can also be seen addressing the House. The Constituent Assembly met for the first time on December 9, 1946, reassembling on August 14, 1947, as a sovereign body.

