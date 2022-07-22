PM Modi Wishes Students, Says 'One Exam Will Never Define Who They Are'

As the biggest central board, CBSE, announces its class 10 and class 12 board exam results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets has wished students on achieving a milestone in their scholastic journey.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: “Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success.”

“There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours,” he added.

Encouraging students who are not happy with their results, Prime Minister Modi said: “Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in times to come,” he added

For the first time, CBSE declared class 10 and class 12 board exam results on the same day. As many as 94.40% of students who took the CBSE 10th board exam have managed to pass it. Among the 21,09,208 students who registered for the exam, as many as 19,76,668 have managed to pass it. The pass percentage is a drop from last year’s 99.04%. In CBSE 12th results not only have fewer students passed the boards but also the number of students getting 90%+ marks has seen a drastic drop. Notably, last year the board did not hold any exams due to the pandemic and in 2020 as well some of the exams had to be canceled mid-way.

