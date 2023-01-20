PM Narendra Modi Hands Out 71,000 Appointment Letters at Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday distributed nearly 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations as part of a “Rozgar Mela". He said the Mela, which is the first of its kind in 2023, has brought the gift of government employment for tens of thousands of families. The new recruits have been selected from throughout the country. They will hold posts of doctors, teachers, nurses, junior engineers, stenographers, grameen dak sevak, and more.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said that he saw the happiness and satisfaction on the faces of the new appointees. He went on to say that most of the new recruits come from simple backgrounds, with several being the first in five generations in their families to get a government job. He took the opportunity to highlight that this goes beyond getting a government job. “In central jobs, the recruitment process has become more streamlined and time-bound,” PM Modi remarked before opining that “transparent recruitment and promotion generate trust among the youth."

After congratulating the new appointees on getting a job, he informed those in attendance that lakhs of people will get appointed to government jobs in the coming days. He made the comment in light of the Rozgar Melas that will be organised regularly in several states and Union Territories.

The government’s initiative and the event come at a time when India’s unemployment rate recorded a stark increase. Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), accessed on January 1, showed that the unemployment rate in December increased to a 16-month high at 8.30 percent. According to a report by the Mint, this was a jump of 30 basis points from 8 percent in November.

The PM further noted that several of the new appointees would be interacting with the public as representatives of the government. He said they will be able to create an impact in their own ways.

As part of the Rozgar programme, the experience and learning that Karmayogi Prarambh module imparts to the newly inducted officials will also be shared. The Karmayogi Prarambh module is an online introductory course for all new appointees in different government departments.

