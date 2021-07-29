CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Narendra Modi on NEP LIVE updates: Sign Language a Subject in Schools, Academic Bank of Credit Launched
PM Narendra Modi on NEP LIVE updates: Sign Language a Subject in Schools, Academic Bank of Credit Launched

PM Narendra Modi on NEP LIVE Updates: Sign language will be taught as a language subject in schools. In colleges regional language courses will be offered and facility to resume a course after sabbatical is allowed under key initiatives launched today

News18.com | July 29, 2021, 17:34 IST
Event Highlights

PM Narendra Modi on NEP LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives Indian Sign Language (ISL) the status of a language subject. Now, students will be able to study ISL like any other language in schools. This will ensure inclusivity especially for different-abled students, said PM. Another inclusive programme launched today was ‘AI for All’ under which any of any age will be trained in artificial intelligence, the course is offered online in regional languages.

Calling the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a key contributor towards nation-building, PM Modi said, the new-age initiatives like NEP assure the youth that the nation is ready to support their dreams. The new education system is ready to offer them the opportunities and students can give direction to their dreams on their own, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM launched an array of initiatives including Nishtha 2.0 – a teacher training programme, Indian Sign Language (ISL) as a course in school education. PM also launched an Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) which will allow students to enter or exit a course whenever they wish and rejoin education from where they have left. Modi also launched degree programmes in regional languages. As reported by news18.com first, as many as 14 technical colleges will soon offer degree programmes in regional languages. Allowing education in the mother tongue was one of the most debated policies suggested under the NEP.

Jul 29, 2021 17:34 (IST)

PM Launches Online Course in AI in Regional Language

PM Modi launched AI for All programme which is aimed at training at least 1 million people in the first year of its launch. It is a 4-hour online course that enables anyone to learn the basics about artificial intelligence. It is developed by CBSE, Ministry of Education, and Intel India....read more

Jul 29, 2021 17:14 (IST)

Indian Sign Language Given Status of Language Subject

For the first time, Indian Sign Language has been given the status of a language subject. Now sign language will be tought as any spoken language such as English, Hindi, Marathi, or any other language in school. Now students will be able to read it as a language. The initiative will ensure inclusivity for hearing and speech impaired students who use sign language to express themselves. "This will give a big boost to Indian Sign Language, will help our Divyang colleagues a lot," said PM Modi.

Jul 29, 2021 17:11 (IST)
 

Education in Mother Tongue to Ensure Access to Education for Rural India: PM

Offering higher education in regional languages will ensure students hailing from lower-income, rural families who are capable but not trained in English will get access to education. This will ensure no one is discriminated against based on language, said Modi. He informed that more courses will be offered in regional languages and AICTE is creating database to allow colleges to offer courses in mother tongue, if there is a requirement.

Jul 29, 2021 17:07 (IST)

14 Colleges to offer Engineering Degrees in regional languages

A total of 14 engineering colleges across 8 states will offer engineering degrees. This includes Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali — from the new academic year (2020-21). The AICTE is translating courses and creating online and offline content in 11 different languages...read more

Jul 29, 2021 17:04 (IST)

NEP has the capability to change the future of India: PM

The new initiatives offered under the NEP have the capability to change the future of not just the students but the entire nation. The new initiatives are ready to give wings and directions to students and their aspirants. We free students from the water tight boundaries says PM during his address. He has launched several initiatives suggested in NEP.

Jul 29, 2021 17:03 (IST)

NEP is key component in Nation Building: PM

How far we will go in the future, how much height we will achieve, it will depend on that what kind of education we are giving to our youth now. I believe that India's new national education policy is one of the big factors in the nation-building: PM

Jul 29, 2021 16:57 (IST)

Diksha gets 5 core hits a day, says PM Modi

The Diksha portal (government's e-learning platform gets 5 core hits a day and has registered over 23 crore hits in the past one year of pandemic, informed Modi. PM said, the youth of the nation is ready for change and need new-age resources to fulfil their dreams.

Jul 29, 2021 16:56 (IST)

Modi congratulated teachers on one year of NEP

Many congratulations to all the countrymen and all the students on the completion of one year of the new National Education Policy. In the last one year, teachers, principals, policy makers of the country have worked very hard in bringing the National Education Policy to the ground, says PM

Jul 29, 2021 16:54 (IST)

NEP is key component of Atma Nirbhar Bharat: PM

How are we educating our youth and what direction we are giving our youth will decide how far our nation will reach. The NEP is one of the key components of Mahayagya of making AtmaNirbhar Bharat (self-reliant) India, says PM Modi.

Jul 29, 2021 16:52 (IST)

PM Modi Begins his address

Jul 29, 2021 16:50 (IST)

PM Launches NETF

Prime Minister Modi launched National Educational Technology Forum (NETF). The NETF is one of the many suggestions under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It is an autonomous policy which will enable free exchange of ideas on the use of technology to enhance learning, assessment, planning, administration and so on, both for school and higher education.

Jul 29, 2021 16:47 (IST)

What Does NEP Propose?

The NEP proposes sweeping changes including opening up of Indian higher education to foreign universities, dismantling of the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), introduction of a four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme with multiple exit options, and discontinuation of the MPhil programme.

Jul 29, 2021 16:44 (IST)

PM Modi Launches Vidya Pravesh

PM Modi launches Vidya Pravesh. It is a curriculum created by NCERT. It is a three-month school entering module to teach students numerical and alphabetic literacy. The aim is to strong basic foundation of literacy in students entering schools/

Jul 29, 2021 16:42 (IST)

What is NEP?

The National Education Policy (NEP) is a framework of the education policy of the nation. The first education policy was launched in 1968, an updated second policy was launched in 1986. After 34 years the latest policy was launched in 2020 in India.

Jul 29, 2021 16:37 (IST)

Education Minister calls for Inclusive, Affordable Education

On 1 year of NEP2020, let us reiterate our resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible and equitable. Let us work together to realise the aspirations of a 21st-century Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and to make India a vibrant knowledge economy, said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Jul 29, 2021 16:34 (IST)

PM Modi to launch key initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch key initiatives today on the first anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Several big overhauls including launch of National Academic Bank, degree courses in regional languages are expected to be launched today.

PM Modi to launch key initiatives on first anniversary of National Education Policy

PM Narendra Modi on NEP LIVE Updates: Other initiatives to be launched today include, offering sing language as a course in schools. Some other initiatives include Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for class 1 students, Indian Sign Language as a subject at the secondary level, NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT among others

The National Education Policy was introduced in 2020. It replaces a 34-year-old policy and envisions a complete overhaul of the Indian education system.

