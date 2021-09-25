PM Narendra Modi Shares Message for Candidates Who Could not Clear UPSC CSE 2020

After the results of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020 were declared on September 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 offered words of encouragement to the aspirants who couldn’t clear the examination. On one hand, PM Modi stated that there are more attempts awaiting, and on the other, he pointed out that India has a plethora of diverse opportunities that individuals can explore.

In his tweet, the PM wrote, “To those young friends who did not clear the UPSC examination, I would like to say- you are very talented individuals. There are more opportunities awaiting.” He further extended best wishes to all the candidates in whatever they decide to do.

To those young friends who did not clear the UPSC examination, I would like to say- you are very talented individuals. There are more attempts awaiting. At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored. Best wishes in whatever you decide to do. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

Further, congratulating those who were able to clear the UPSC’s civil services examination, PM Modi said that an exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits them. He affirmed that the candidates who have cleared the exam will earn key administrative roles.

Congratulations to those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination. An exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits. Those who have cleared the exam will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of our nation’s journey. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

On the evening of September 24, UPSC declared the Civil Services Examination2020 result, and a total of 761 candidates have come out in flying colours. Of the total candidates who qualified for the exam, 545 were men and 216 were women. Bihar’s Shubham Kumar secured the first position while Madhya Pradesh’s Jagrati Awasthi bagged the second rank.

Shubham holds a graduate degree in Bachelor of Technology (civil engineering) from IIT Bombay. He qualified for the Civil Services examination with anthropology as his optional subject. While Jagrati, who has a B.Tech (electrical engineering) degree from Bhopal’s Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), qualified for the exam with sociology as her optional subject.

According to UPSC, the recommendations of the candidates will be made for the posts in Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Administrative Service, and Central Services. The appointment will be made according to the number of vacancies available and considering the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination.

