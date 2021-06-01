PM Narendra Modi to Chair Meeting on Class 12 Board Exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting a meeting tonight to discuss the roadmap for class 12 board exams. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be joining Modi in the meeting. Singh has earlier held a meeting with union ministers including Minister of I&B Prakash Javadekar, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. In this meeting, Singh had sought reviews from different stakeholders.

As reported by news18.com earlier, the plans proposed by different stakeholders will now be discussed with the PM. Last month, after a meeting between Education Minister and PMO, class 10 exams were canceled and class 12 exams were postponed. Today too it is expected that the government will make a final call after consultations with the Prime Minister. The govt also has to report its decision to Supreme Court on June 3.

Currently, the government has considering three plans. Plan A consists of holding board exams for selected subjects which are important for college admissions. Plan B consists of holding exams for a shorter duration of time, boards are considering holding exams for 90 or 30 minutes and ask only MCQs or very short type questions. In plan C, the schools have been asked to submit marks scored by students in the past three years in different exams. By the last plan, no exams will be held.

Ahead of the meeting, Mamata Sharma, supreme court advocate who is fighting the case against the holding of exams, asked PM to “give priority to lives of students".

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is hospitalized on accounts of post-COVID symptoms. He is admitted at AIIMS. According to the hospital authorities, his situation is stable, however, he is unlikely to attend the meeting given is health concerns.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here