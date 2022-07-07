PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Seminar at BHU Today, to Address NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day seminar at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) today. Over 400 heads of higher educational institutes including IITs, IIMs, as well as policy makers, academicians, researchers, will take part on the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. It has organised in association with the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The summit will also be attended by union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath. The summit will act as a platform to discuss and deliberate about the implementations of NEP 2020. The three-day event will take place from July 7 to 9.

Topics such as holistic and multidisciplinary education, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, ranking and accreditation of universities, digital empowerment, Indian knowledge systems, employability, skill development, online education, etc, will be discussed during the seminar.

Today, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi will inaugurate the 3-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Varanasi, being organized by @EduMinOfIndia in association with @ugc_india & @bhupro, from 2:45 PM onwards. #ShikshaSamagam Watch live : https://t.co/GS7z7NA9Hm pic.twitter.com/4T1zHMr4ri — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 7, 2022

UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadish, while addressing a press conference in BHU on the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam said many institutions in India have done a remarkable job for implementation of NEP 2020 and the summit will provide a platform for sharing these success stories.

Vice-Chancellor of BHU Prof Sudhir K Jain who also attended the press conference said that the Shiksha Samagam will offer a platform to bring to fore many new ideas and thoughts which will help effectively implement NEP2020 and address the challenges faced by Indian education system.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the ‘Akshay Patra Mid Day Meal Kitchen’ at LT College, Varanasi today, which has a capacity of cooking mid-day meals for almost one lakh students in the state. During his visit to the state, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crores.

