PM Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Over 7.85 Lakh Students Have Registered so far

The fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) for the year 2021 will be held this month. The registration process for the same was started on February 18 and will end on March 14. Over 7.85 lakh students, 2.09 lakhs teachers and 72000 parents have registered so far for the interaction so far. PPC is an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with the school students of Class 9 to 12 and share some useful tips to help them to cope up with the exam pressure. The initiative was launched in 2018. The first edition of PPC was held at Talkatora Stadium.

PPC will be held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ministry of Education has brought some changes this year as teachers as well as parents can also participate in the programme along with the students. Those willing to participate will have to register themselves at innovateindia.mygov.in and complete any of the task provided under the themes section. The themes are different for students, teachers and parents. They will have to submit their responses in 500 characters. They must ensure that the responses are original, creative and simple. After the successful entry, all the participants will get a digital certificate of participation.

Those who don't have access to the internet or email ID or mobile number, for participating in PPC 2021 can take the entry by ‘Participation of Students through Teacher login’ facility. A teacher can log in using their own email id and contact details and enable one or more students by submitting their details and their entries.

As per the official statement, out of all the applicants, 1500 students, 250 teachers and 250 parents will be selected as winners of the programme who will get an opportunity to be a direct participant in PPC 2021. The winners will also get a specially designed Certificate of Appreciation and a PPC kit.