PM to Inaugurate New Campus of Ambedkar School of Economics University on December 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru on December 6 to inaugurate the new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economic University, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office said on Wednesday.

“The university has come up on the Jnanabharathi Campus of Bengaluru University. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting this evening to oversee the preparation for the inaugural programme," the CMO said in a statement.

Read Noida International Airport Inauguration LIVE Updates: Design Focuses on Convenience of Passengers, Says COO; Inauguration Shortly

Ministers V Somanna, CN Ashwathnarayan, Muniratna and senior officials Kumar Naik, Gaurav Gupta, Selvakumar and Chancellor of the university Dr Bhanumurthy participated in the meeting, the statement said.

In other news, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the Noida International Airport, Asia’s largest, at Jewar today, with the Yogi Adityanath government touting it to be the logistics gateway for North India.

The airport is among the promises made by the BJP government, which is eyeing a return to power in Uttar Pradesh in next year’s assembly elections. The chief minister has announced that it will be completed by 2024 — before the next General Elections are held. The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, and the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year. Owing to its scale and capacity, the Noida International Airport will prove to be a game-changer for the state, the government said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.