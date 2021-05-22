PMRF 2021: All You Need to Know About Prime Minister’s Research Fellows

Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) Scheme, the highest-paid fellowship, has been designed with an aim to improve the quality of research in various higher educational institutes in the country. Institutions that offer PMRF include all IITs, IISERs, and some of the top Central Universities and NITs which offer science or technology degrees.

PMRF: How to get selected

Students willing to take up this opportunity can apply, through two channels - Direct Entry Channel and Lateral Entry Channel, for the PMRF when the academic year commences.

Eligible candidates are required to go through one of the PMRF granting educational institutions and enroll in the PhD programme. If one gets selected, the institution will nominate the said candidate but nomination does not guarantee that PMRF will be granted.

For PMRF lateral entry, candidates with a Master’s degree are expected to get nominated within 12 months of joining the PhD programme in one of the PMRF granting institutions. While for applicants with a bachelor’s degree, the time period extends to 24 months.

In the direct entry, candidates who have completed MTech or are pursuing PhD can apply for scholarships for their research projects. Further, candidates who are in the final year of bachelor’s in science and the technology-related stream can also apply. The applicants must have at least 8 CGPA. Those who have a lower score in a degree programme can apply through GATE.

The Apex committee of PMRF, which is an expert panel will examine nominations and make the final decision.

PMRF: What is application process?

PMRF does not have a deadline as it’s a rolling scheme, candidates need to keep a track of deadlines for applying to the PhD programme in the PMRF Granting Institutions.

PMRF: Where can one pursue research?

There are a total of 38 PMRF Granting Institutes including, Aligarh Muslim University, IISERs in Kolkata, Pune, Bhopal and Berhampur, Banaras Hindu University, IISc Bangalore, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, University of Delhi and Hyderabad, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and various IITs.

For further queries regarding eligibility and procedure to apply, candidates can refer to the official website of PMRF December 2021.

PMRF: What’s the stipend?

Selected candidates will get a fellowship of Rs 70,000 per month for the first two years, Rs 75,000 per month for the third year, and Rs 80,000 per month in the fourth and fifth year. Additionally, a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year is also granted for five years to cover academic contingency expenses and for travel expenses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here